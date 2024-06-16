Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXR. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.01) price target on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.14) price target on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Norcros Stock Performance

Norcros Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 206 ($2.62) on Thursday. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 134 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.93. The company has a market cap of £184.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. Norcros’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

