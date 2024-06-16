Shorepath Capital Management LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Aptiv makes up 3.3% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 89,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.30. 3,007,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

