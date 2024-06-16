Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Increases By 47.0%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the May 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Down 4.2 %

Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.30. Avalon GloboCare has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

