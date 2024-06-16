Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Grows By 29.7%

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

