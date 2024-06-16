Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Decreases By 13.8%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.
Canfor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CFPZF remained flat at $10.82 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759. Canfor has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.
About Canfor
