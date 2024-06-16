Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Decreases By 13.8%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Canfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFPZF remained flat at $10.82 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759. Canfor has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

