Short Interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Drops By 10.9%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 167,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market cap of $632.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $58,536.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $58,536.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,519.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,010 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,885,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

