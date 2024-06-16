Short Interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Drops By 10.9%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 167,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market cap of $632.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.95.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,885,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTL
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.