Short Interest in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Decreases By 28.5%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,700 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $447.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.74. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHUY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 106.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

