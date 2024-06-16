Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expands By 23.3%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 263,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,925. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

