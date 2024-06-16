Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Decreases By 25.4%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 301.4 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $25.15 during trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $24.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

