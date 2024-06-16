Short Interest in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Increases By 45.9%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 801,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 678,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.58. The company had a trading volume of 674,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,785. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $172.95 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.94.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.