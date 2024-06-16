Short Interest in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Grows By 43.2%

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 38,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

