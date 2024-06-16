Short Interest in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Grows By 43.2%

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 38,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Erayak Power Solution Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.