Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Expands By 14.3%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

About Hugo Boss

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.