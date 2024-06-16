Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rises By 20.8%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $639.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

