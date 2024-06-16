Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Grows By 19.7%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 693,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 185.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,011,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,862 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,436 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at $24,988,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $17,460,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

