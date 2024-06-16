Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Declines By 22.9%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 223,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,132. The firm has a market cap of $460.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $766,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.