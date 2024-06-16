Short Interest in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Increases By 19.0%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,500,000 after buying an additional 116,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synaptics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after buying an additional 44,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 39.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after buying an additional 317,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synaptics by 49.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.