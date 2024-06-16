Short Interest in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Grows By 28.3%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 24.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,867,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

