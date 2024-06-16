Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Declines By 23.1%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 1,062,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,165.0 days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TBURF remained flat at $18.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. Tobu Railway has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $18.22.
About Tobu Railway
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tobu Railway
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.