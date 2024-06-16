Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Declines By 23.1%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 1,062,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,165.0 days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TBURF remained flat at $18.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. Tobu Railway has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

About Tobu Railway

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.