Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Expands By 55.6%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 0.2 %

YKLTY stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

