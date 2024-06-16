Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Expands By 55.6%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 0.2 %
YKLTY stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.59.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
