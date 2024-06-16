Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIG. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.80.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,974.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

