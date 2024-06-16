Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in May

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 562.0 days.

Shares of SSLLF remained flat at $76.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. Siltronic has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $98.49.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

