Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in May

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 562.0 days.
Siltronic Price Performance
Shares of SSLLF remained flat at $76.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. Siltronic has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $98.49.
Siltronic Company Profile
