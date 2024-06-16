Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $312.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 34.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 685,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 177,257 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 215.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.