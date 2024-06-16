Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,715,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,209 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $192,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $104.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.