Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $59,921.50 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snap Stock Down 0.1 %

SNAP stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

