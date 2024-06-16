StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,665.90 or 0.05526823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $129.47 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,317 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,037.24932242. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,623.18010194 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $273,402.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

