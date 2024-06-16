Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:STC opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $66.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

