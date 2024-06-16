StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.87. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.