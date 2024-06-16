StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.87. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.