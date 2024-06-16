StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RDHL stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

