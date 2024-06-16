StockNews.com Downgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

FBIO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

