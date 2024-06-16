StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIRE. CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE stock opened at $289.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.23. Encore Wire has a one year low of $150.51 and a one year high of $295.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.69.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2,928.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

