StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 8.6 %

GEE Group stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Insider Activity at GEE Group

In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

