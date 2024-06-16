StockNews.com Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Kroger stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

