StockNews.com Lowers ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) to Sell

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.06.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $82.06.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 52.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 366,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

