StockNews.com Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Hold

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after buying an additional 574,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after buying an additional 700,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after buying an additional 637,212 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after buying an additional 788,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after acquiring an additional 967,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.