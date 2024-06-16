Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of SU stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
