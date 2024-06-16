Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

