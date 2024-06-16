Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in May

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,658,300 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 2,001,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.0 days.

Superior Plus Trading Down 2.7 %

SUUIF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 1,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.