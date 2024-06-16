Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.34. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,105,000. Finally, Teca Partners LP raised its position in Sweetgreen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

