Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.55.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,892,000 after buying an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after buying an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after buying an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $182,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

