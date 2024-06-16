TD Cowen Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.81.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

