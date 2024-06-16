TD Cowen Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,181.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $3,271.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,712.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,768.64 and a one year high of $3,293.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

