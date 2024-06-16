TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

TELUS Price Performance

NYSE TU opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,314,000 after buying an additional 15,179,110 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after buying an additional 6,334,692 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,646,000 after buying an additional 3,860,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

