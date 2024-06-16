Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

TBNK opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

