Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla stock opened at $178.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $567.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average is $195.33. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

