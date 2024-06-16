TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Sells $51,373.59 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

TFSL opened at $12.27 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

TFSL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TFS Financial by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

