The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,954,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 820,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 578,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,896. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

