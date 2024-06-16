The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Short Interest Up 33.6% in May

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 1,835,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,469. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $561.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSP

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.