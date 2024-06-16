The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Short Interest Up 33.6% in May

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
E.W. Scripps Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 1,835,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,469. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSP
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E.W. Scripps
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What are earnings reports?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.