The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $113.90. 2,782,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,356. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

