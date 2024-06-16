The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,850.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,560.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,667.48.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $795.09 and a 52-week high of $1,747.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,360.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,253.04.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.