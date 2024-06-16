The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $111.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

