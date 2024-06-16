The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248,461 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Kroger worth $105,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 509,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Kroger stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 4,958,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,689. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.